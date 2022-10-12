'Human sacrifice' case: Kerala women killed brutally in black magic rituals, 3 arrested

Kochi (Kerala): In a bizarre case of alleged human sacrifice, two women were "brutally" murdered in black magic rituals in Kerala`s Pathanamthitta within 24 hours after they went missing. Kochi City Police Commissioner CH Nagaraju told ANI that three persons including one woman were arrested who were suspected of luring and killing the women allegedly as a human sacrifice in black magic rituals, adding "The murders were brutal, the women were killed within 24 hours after missing. The manner of killing is indescribable."

The official told ANI that the murders took place on June 6 and September 26, adding "The murders happened within 24 hours of the two women going missing." The Kadavanthra police in Kochi registered the case following the report of a missing woman which was filed in September. The arrested persons were identified as one Shafi, and the husband-wife pair of Bhagaval Singh and Laila.

Kerala | Two dismembered bodies have been found buried inside the premises of a house in the Pathanamthitta district



According to Police, the two women were killed allegedly as 'human sacrifices' in black magic rituals & three people persons have been arrested in this case. pic.twitter.com/nfq2HwQzmY — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

"The main suspect is Shafi who brought the women. His aim was money. It is being investigated whether the accused Shafi approached more women for a `human sacrifice ritual`," Nagaraju said, adding "The CCTV footage was helpful in nabbing the accused."

Kerala | Three accused who allegedly killed two women as 'human sacrifices' produced in the Ernakulam District Sessions Court pic.twitter.com/ZWzFEt30Tw — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2022

Notably, the victims used to sell lottery tickets. Two dismembered bodies were found buried inside the premises of a house in the Pathanamthitta district, the police said.

Union minister V Muraleedharan on Tuesday hit out at the Kerala government alleging a "delayed response" by the state police, and said that a member of the CPIM was involved in the incident.

The Union minister tweeted, "The delayed response of the Kerala Police smells foul & exposes that women are not secure in Kerala Is @pinarayivijayan Govt delaying it deliberately because of the involvement of a @CPIMKerala member? Disgusting that @CMOKerala remains mum when two women are brutally killed."

Two dismembered bodies were found buried inside the premises of a house in the Pathanamthitta district, the police said. "We think that the couple Bhagaval Singh and Laila performed human sacrifice for economic prosperity," the official said adding that CCTV footage was helpful in nabbing the accused.

(With ANI Inputs)