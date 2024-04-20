New Delhi: Asaduddin Owaisi is all set to contest elections for the fifth term. However, the leader of AIMIM is confronted with a strong contender from the BJP - Madhavi Latha. On Friday, Asaduddin Owaisi submitted his nomination for the prestigious Hyderabad constituency. The constituency is long held as a stronghold by the Owaisi family.

Asaduddin Owaisi (AIMIM)

Owaisi has represented Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha since 2004 for four consecutive terms. Owaisi has previously served twice as an MLA in the then undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Owaisi's Dominance Over Hyderabad

Since 1984, the candidates associated to the Owaisi family have consistently emerged victorious in Hyderabad, with Asaduddin Owaisi currently occupying the seat. AIMIM has maintained a strong grip on the city with its vote share steadily rising. The vote share has reached 59% in the 2019 general elections.

The Owaisi family's dominance in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency spans over four decades. Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, Asaduddin's father, has been elected MP from this seat six times between 1984 and 1999.

Following his father's retirement from active politics in 2004 due to health reasons, Asaduddin Owaisi carried forward the family legacy. Owaisi secured convincing victories in the 2004, 2009, and 2014 general elections. However, the upcoming Lok Sabha battle poses a promising challenge from the spirited BJP candidate Madhavi Latha.

Madhavi Latha (BJP)

Madhavi Latha holds degrees in Public Administration and Political Science. She gained prominence for her contribution in the campaign against instant triple talaq, a stance contrasting with Owaisi's opposition to the law. On the other hand, Owaisi viewed triple talaq as an encroachment on Muslim rights.

Beyond her activism, Latha is an entrepreneur and a Bharatanatyam dancer. She is the chairperson of Virinchi Hospitals in Hyderabad.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

The electoral contest for the two Lok Sabha seats in the old city, Hyderabad and Secunderabad, is slated for May 13, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.