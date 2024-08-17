Hyderabad Shocker: 2-KM Away From School, Class 10 Student Dies After Truck Hits His Auto

In a tragic incident, a Class 10 student died and the driver of the auto in which he was travelling was seriously injured after a speeding truck hit the auto from behind three times in Hyderabad. The accident spot was just 2-km away from his school.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning in Tarnaka, where a Class 10 student lost her life, and an auto-rickshaw driver was critically injured after a speeding truck collided with their vehicle. The impact of the collision forced the auto-rickshaw into the back of a bus.

The student, identified as 15-year-old Satwika, was immediately taken to the hospital along with the injured driver. Despite medical efforts, Satwika succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Police arrived at the scene and used a crane to rescue the injured from the wreckage. The investigation is ongoing. According to the police, the student, Ranga Satwika, was on her way to school in an auto-rickshaw when the incident occurred near the Habsiguda traffic signal.

The auto had stopped behind an RTC bus when a truck struck it from behind multiple times, pushing the auto under the rear of the bus. Both Satwika and the driver, Yellaiah, sustained severe injuries and were rushed to a private hospital in Nacharam. Satwika was pronounced dead upon arrival, while the auto driver remains in critical condition, as per the police report.