‘I don't need Delhi's money, Bengal is capable of standing on its own feet’: CM Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: Chief Minister of Bengal, Mamata Banerjee said on Monday, that there are few people that live in Bengal but are conspiring against the state. They are telling Delhi not to give money to Bengal. She further added that her state is capable of standing on its own feet. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that a conspiracy is being plotted against the state, and that the ruling TMC is being defamed as part of the scheme. In the midst of the arrests of senior party leaders in graft cases, the TMC supremo also stated that those who have made mistakes should be given the opportunity to correct them.

Mamata Banerjee on Conspiracy

“Some people are sitting & eating in Bengal. Conspiring & telling Delhi not to give money to Bengal. I don't need Delhi's money. Bengal is capable of standing on its own feet. Our self-esteem is of utmost importance to us, we wouldn't let Delhi snatch it,” says CM Mamata Banerjee

Also Read: Mamata should...': BJP MP warns TMC's Akhil Giri removal for insulting President Murmu

"A conspiracy is being hatched against the state. A malicious campaign has been unleashed against the government and the TMC as a part of it," She stated this during a programme here. "If a person has committed any mistake, one should be given a chance to rectify those mistakes. If someone got involved in any wrongdoing, the law will take its own course. But a media trial is going on," Banerjee further quotes

Kolkata | Some people are sitting&eating in Bengal & conspiring&telling Delhi not to give money to Bengal. I don't need Delhi's money. Bengal is capable of standing on its own feet. Our self-esteem is of utmost importance to us, we wouldn't let Delhi snatch it: CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/AjEThB9bFS — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2022

Abhishek Banerjee phobia

Hitting back at Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Suvendu Adhikari, Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh on Sunday said that Adhikari was suffering with "Abhishek Banerjee phobia".After Adhikari claimed that Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee`s son`s birthday party was organized at a five-star hotel in Kolkata, Ghosh retaliated and called it a "false claim"."He is blatantly lying about Abhishek`s child`s birthday.

There was not any birthday party at the venue, but Abhishek Banerjee being the Chief Patron of Diamond Harbor Football Club met and interacted with DHFC football players at Taj Hotel for the unique achievement in the Premier Division of the Calcutta Football League in its very first season," Ghosh said while addressing a press conference here in Kolkata.

Ghosh also announced that flowers and greeting cards would be sent to him by post and other means from Monday on behalf of the Unemployed Youth and Students Council to wish Suvendu good mental health."We will send him `get well soon from tomorrow,` Ghosh added. Earlier, Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday claimed that Abhishek Banerjee`s son`s birthday party was organized at a five-star hotel in Kolkata and a huge security force had been deployed for the same."Grand Celebrations tonight at Taj Bengal !!! Security has been beefed up for the Birthday Party of Koyla Bhaipo`s son.

Over 500 Policemen, Bomb Squad & Dog Squad have been deployed to Guard the venue. Door Frame Metal Detectors & Hand-held Metal Detectors are in place," Suvendu said in a tweet. Adhikari further claimed that no formal order was issued for such arrangements and said, "Formal order hasn`t been issued for such Security Movement. `Mamata Police` Officer; Jamal has been tasked to make the Security foolproof.

(With agencies inputs)