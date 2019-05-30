I have full belief in judiciary, tweets Robert Vadra ahead of appearance before ED

New Delhi: Businessman and brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Robert Vadra is scheduled to appear before Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Thursday and hours before his visit to the ED office Vadra has posted a tweet saying that he has full belief in Indian judiciary. Vadra also added that he has always adhered to all summons and norms of government agencies and will continue to do so in the future too. Vadra, who is also the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, said that he has deposed 11 times before the government agencies for questioning and will continue to cooperate till his name is cleared of all false allegations.

"I maintain my belief in the Indian judiciary.I have & will adhere to all summons/norms of govt agencies. I have deposed 11 times with questioning of approx 70 hours. In future also,I will cooperate, till my name is cleared of all false allegations and accusations," Vadra tweeted.

Vadra was summoned by ED on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case involving overseas properties owned by him. He is facing legal heat in a case of money laundering related to purchase of a property worth GBP 1.9 million in London. Vadra was granted anticipatory bail in the case on April 1 but was ordered not to fly out of India without prior permission. The court also asked Vadra not to tamper with any evidence and influence any witness in the case.

The court had also granted anticipatory bail to Vadra's close aide Manoj Arora in the same case. On Monday, Delhi High Court issued a notice to Vadra and Arora after the ED had filed a plea challenging anticipatory bail granted to them. The court asked for a reply from the duo and the next date of hearing was scheduled for July 17.