close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
VVIP Chopper Scam

I-Tax Department conducts search on group connected with VVIP Chopper scam, finds incriminating evidence

The group is engaged in the business of conducting seismic data analysis in which it imports large scale over-invoicing through a Dubai based operator who is an accused in a VVIP Chopper scam.

I-Tax Department conducts search on group connected with VVIP Chopper scam, finds incriminating evidence

The Income Tax (I-T) Department conducted a search on a Hyderabad-based group connected with the VVIP Chopper scam. The group is engaged in the business of conducting seismic data analysis in which it imports large scale over-invoicing through a Dubai based operator who is an accused in a VVIP Chopper scam.

Live TV

The surplus funds thus generated amounting to six million dollars were parked in Dubai based accounts of the said operator. According to the Income Tax Commissioner, during the search, incriminating evidence including e-mail and mobile conversations were found between the main director of the searched company and the Dubai based operator, pertaining to over-invoicing of imports. When confronted, the persons concerned admitted to over-invoicing.

Further, the search action led to the detection of at least four additional undisclosed foreign bank accounts in UBS bank Switzerland, OCBC Bank Singapore, Citizens Bank, USA and Bank of Nevis International, St Kitts. Moreover, three undisclosed companies of the Hyderabad based promoter in tax havens namely the British Virgin Islands, Island of Nevis and Singapore were also detected.

Unexplained cash of Rs 45 lakh found during the search has been seized. Jewellery worth Rs 3.1 crore was also found, which is in the process of being verified.

Tags:
VVIP Chopper ScamIncome Tax department
Next
Story

One killed, 10 injured as building collapses in Maharashtra's Solapur

Must Watch

PT4M35S

Azam Khan’s son Abdullah detained for obstructing raids at Rampur's Johar university