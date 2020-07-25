हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IAF

IAF delivers essential supplies to North Sikkim areas completely cut off due to landslides, heavy rains

The Indian Air Force chopper Mi-17V5 was deployed to drop essential supplies for the villages of Sakyong and Pentong in North Sikkim on Saturday (July 25, 2020). 

IAF delivers essential supplies to North Sikkim areas completely cut off due to landslides, heavy rains

The Indian Air Force chopper Mi-17V5 was deployed to drop essential supplies for the villages of Sakyong and Pentong in North Sikkim on Saturday (July 25, 2020). 

The region was completely cut off from the rest of Dzongu area due to multiple landslides and washing away of bridges triggered by an intense spell of rain.

IAF, Sikkim

The area has been unaccessable since July 10.

The state government requetsed the IAF's help and on the orders of the Eastern Air Command the choppers were enlisted for services.

IAF, Sikkim

Around 5.5 tonnes of essential commodities was transported to Sakyong from Mangan in Sikkim today.

Meanwhile, there is a week-long strict lockdown imposed in the state from July 21 (Tuesday) in an attempt to control the rising cases of coronavirus COVID-19. The lockdown will be in place from July 21 to July 27.

Tags:
IAFSikkimHeaavy rains in Sikkim
Next
Story

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates 450-bedded government hospital in Burari
  • 13,36,861Confirmed
  • 31,358Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M34S

Yog Namaskar : Yoga poses to increase your concentration and memory power