IAF to showcase all weather day-dusk-night operations at VayuShakti 2019

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force will demonstrate its all-weather day-dusk-night operations at its exercise Vayushakti 2019 at the Pokhran range in Rajasthan on 16 February.

"The 7th edition of the Fire Power Demonstration (FPD) of the Indian Air Force will showcase all weather day-dusk-night operations on 16 Feb at Pokhran range, Rajasthan," the IAF tweeted on Wednesday sharing a video which gives a glimpse of the demonstration.

"The 7th edition of the Fire Power Demonstration (FPD) of the Indian Air Force will showcase all weather day-dusk-night operations on 16 Feb at Pokhran range, Rajasthan. A glimpse of the demonstration."

The video contains archival footage of IAF missions and operations from over the years.

Ahead of the forthcoming Exercise Vayushakti, the IAF had also tweeted a video, of what looks like ALH Rudra, stating: "Clad in vests and valour, the Airwarriors of Indian Air Force will fly the magnificent aircraft over the blue skies of Pokhran, 16 Feb 2019."

The full dress rehearsal of the Fire Power Demonstration (FPD) that was scheduled to take place on February 13 has been postponed to February 14.

MiG-27, Jaguar ground attack deep penetration fighter aircraft and Asia's top fighter jet Sukhoi Su-30MKI will also be seen in action at the VayuShakti 2019. At the IAF exercise, the Mi-17 V5 medium-lift attack helicopter will also unleash its firepower. The Mi-17 V5 helicopter is an upgrade of the Mi-17 helicopter.

IAF's Vayushakti 2019 is scheduled to be held on February 16 at Pokhran Air to Ground Armament range near Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. At the exercise, there will be a firepower demonstration to showcase the ever-increasing potential of IAF's combat platforms and to assure the citizens its ability to safeguard India’s national interests.

''Many Air Forces around the world display their might and aerial firepower through such demonstrations. Indian Air Force also conducts the demonstration to showcase the ever-increasing potential of its combat platforms over the years and to assure the citizens, its ability to safeguard India’s national interests,'' the IAF said in the Facebook post.

"The wide array of Fighter, Transport, Helicopters, Remotely Piloted Aircraft and Combat ground equipment will paint a vivid canvas. It will demonstrate the capability of our brave air-warriors. The spell-binding machines and their employment during ‘Vayushakti 2019” will showcase the story of IAF's ability to influence any situation, to dominate, destroy or to rescue," the IAF said.