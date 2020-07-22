IAF's swift response in Ladakh sent strong message to India’s adversaries, says Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Amid simmering tensions between India and China at Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday (July 22) addressed the top commanders of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Addressing the inaugural session of three-day-long Air Force Commander’s Conference, which started on Wednesday, Singh stated that the professional manner in which IAF conducted the airstrikes in Balakot as well as rapid deployment of IAF assets at forward locations in response to the prevailing situation in Eastern Ladakh has sent a strong message to the adversaries.

Singh also talked about the "ongoing efforts for de-escalation on LAC" and urged the "IAF to stand ready to handle any eventuality." Singh added that IAF assets are deployed in "forward locations" in response to situation at LAC in Eastern Ladakh.

"IAF’s role in some of the most challenging circumstances is well regarded by the nation. Their contribution during the nation’s response to COVID-19 pandemic has been highly praiseworthy," noted the Union minister.

The theme of the conference is "Indian Air Force in the Next Decade". It will also be attended by Defence Secretary and Secretary Defence Production. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, will chair the Air Force Commanders’ Conference.

According to IAF sources, during the three day conference the commanders would take stock of the current operational scenario and deployments. The commanders will also discuss action for operational capability enhancement of the IAF in the next decade.

It is expected that the IAF top brass would also hold discussions over the rapid deployment and operationalisation of the Rafale aircraft arriving from France by July-end. It is to be noted that ythe IAF has deployed almost all its front-line combat aircraft like Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar, Mirage 2000 at key frontier IAF bases in East Ladakh and locations along the LAC. The IAF has also deployed Apache attack helicopters and Chinook helicopters to transport troops to various advance locations.