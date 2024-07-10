IAS Puja Khedkar Controversy: VIP Number Plate, LAAL BATTI Misuse of Official Space - 5 Things That Will Blow Your Mind

IAS officer Puja Khedkar, a trainee from Maharashtra, has been transferred from Pune to Washim following allegations of demanding VIP treatment and misusing her official position. The controversy erupted when Khedkar reportedly requested a VIP number plate and installed a red beacon on her private Audi car. Additionally, she allegedly commandeered the Pune Collector’s private chamber, displacing its furniture for her use. Complaints were filed against her by Additional Collector Ajay More, who accused Khedkar of occupying his office space during his absence. Further allegations include Khedkar using a fraudulent disability certificate to gain IAS status and applying undue pressure for various privileges. Her father, a retired IAS officer, is also implicated in exerting influence on district officials. Khedkar, who secured the 821st rank in the 2021 UPSC exams, faces a significant setback as her transfer to Washim unfolds amidst these serious accusations.



VIP Demands Lead to Transfer: Maharashtra's trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar faced significant consequences for demanding VIP treatment, resulting in her transfer from Pune to Washim.

VIP Number Plate and Red Beacon: Allegations state that Khedkar used her influence to request a VIP number plate and even installed a red beacon on her private Audi car.

Seizing Pune Collector’s Chamber: Khedkar reportedly commandeered the Pune Collector’s private chamber, displacing the furniture and occupying the space for herself.

Misuse of Official Space: During Additional Collector Ajay More's official trip to Mumbai from June 18 to 20, Khedkar allegedly removed furniture from More's adjacent room and occupied it.

Collector’s Intervention: Ajay More filed a complaint with Collector Suhas Divas, who subsequently removed Khedkar’s belongings from the chamber. Khedkar then allegedly messaged the Collector, stating that such actions would humiliate her.

Fraudulent Disability Certificate: Khedkar also faces accusations of obtaining a fake disability certificate to aid her in becoming an IAS officer. She allegedly used this certificate to demand various perks, including a VIP number plate and official staff.

Pressure from Family: Reports indicate that Khedkar’s father, a retired IAS officer, exerted pressure on the District Collector’s office to fulfill his daughter’s demands.

Unauthorized Use of Government Symbols: Khedkar is accused of placing the Maharashtra Government board on her private car, misrepresenting her official status.

Controversial Appointment: Khedkar passed the UPSC exam in 2021, securing the 821st rank. She filed a petition against the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, arguing that differently-abled candidates face more challenges compared to SC and ST candidates and deserve equal benefits.

Mental Health Claims: In her affidavit, Khedkar claimed to be visually impaired and mentally unwell. The 2023 court hearing by Justice MG Shevlikar’s bench brought these issues to light, ultimately resulting in her transfer to Washim before completing her training in Pune.