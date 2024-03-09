IAS Success Story: From Cycle Mechanic To IAS Officer, The Inspiring Journey Of Varun Baranwal

New Delhi: Varun Baranwal's journey from the humble beginnings of working as a cycle mechanic to support his family after his father's demise to ultimately achieving the prestigious position of an IAS officer is not just remarkable but also serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for countless individuals.

Amidst the multitude of challenges faced by many aspirants today, grappling with personal tragedies, financial constraints, and navigating through difficult times, the story of IAS Varun Baranwal stands as a testament to resilience and determination.

Born and raised in the remote village of Boisar in Maharashtra, Varun's upbringing revolved around his father's modest bicycle repair shop, which served as their primary source of sustenance. However, the untimely demise of his father thrust Varun into the role of sole provider for his family, adding further strain to their already precarious circumstances.

Despite the daunting circumstances, Varun's resolve to support his family led him to contemplate abandoning his education in favor of managing his father's business. Yet, fate intervened when he excelled in his Class X examinations, prompting his mother to encourage him to pursue further studies.

Financial constraints loomed large, hindering Varun's educational pursuits. However, a benevolent gesture from the doctor who attended to his father's medical needs provided a glimmer of hope, enabling Varun to continue his education with a scholarship at MIT College, Pune, where he pursued engineering with unwavering diligence.

Though Varun harbored aspirations of becoming a doctor, the exorbitant costs associated with medical education compelled him to alter his course. Undeterred by setbacks, he channeled his energies into engineering, eventually securing a coveted position in a prestigious multinational corporation.

Yet, Varun's experiences of hardship instilled in him a fervent desire to pursue a career in the civil services, thus igniting his journey towards the UPSC examinations. Amidst the demands of his corporate job, Varun devoted his spare time to accumulating study materials, relying on NGOs for books and resources due to financial constraints.

Devoid of the financial means to afford coaching from elite institutes, Varun relied solely on his perseverance and the knowledge gleaned from old notes and books. His relentless dedication bore fruit when he clinched an impressive All India Rank-32 in the UPSC Civil Services Exam of 2016, thus realizing his long-cherished dream of serving the nation as an IAS officer.