ICAI CA foundation, final results 2021 declared, here's how to check

New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the ICAI CA Result 2021 for July examinations today (September 13). Candidates who appeared in the Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination can check their results at caresults.icai.org.

Candidates can check their results on the following websites as well -- icaiexam.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

Taking on to Twitter ICAI informed: “Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination held in July 2021 declared. Same can be accessed at: icaiexam.icai.org, icai.nic.in, caresults.icai.org”

“Arrangements have also been made for the candidates of Final Examination (Old Course & New Course) and Foundation Examination desirous of having results on their e-mail addresses to register their requests at the website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org from 11th September 2021. All those registering their requests will be provided their results through e-mail on the e-mail addresses registered as above immediately after the declaration of the result,” said ICAI in a statement.

ICAI CA Result 2021: Here’s how to check the result

Step1: Visit the official website caresults.icai.org



Step 2: On the home page click on the relevant links: CA Final (Old) July 2021 or CA Final (New) July 2021 and CA Foundation July 2021



Step 3: A new window would open



Step 4: Enter your roll number and pin number or your registration number



Step 5: Enter the captcha or text shown for verification and submit



Step 6: Your CA Result will be displayed on the screen

It is important to note that for accessing the ICAI CA Result 2021 at the abovementioned websites the candidate shall have to enter his/her registration no. or PIN no. along with his/her roll number.

