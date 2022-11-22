ICAR AIEEA 2022: PG, PhD programmes rank cards RELEASED at icarexam.net- Direct link here

ICAR AIEEA 2022: Indian Council of Agricultural Research has released ICAR AIEEA rank card 2022 for PG and PhD programmes. Using their login information, candidates who took the ICAR AIEEA exam (PG) can check and obtain their ICAR AIEEA rank card for 2022 at the official website, icarexam.net. The ICAR AIEEA UG rank card will shortly be made available by NTA. Counseling for the ICAR AIEEA 2022 will be done online. Several significant information is included on the ICAR AIEEA rank card for 2022, including the candidate's name, the name of the chosen programme, category, gender, and qualifying rank.

On September 20, the ICAR PG test for 2022 was conducted. The ICAR AIEEA 2022 seat matrix will be displayed by the council, with each candidate's options and preferences filled in.

ICAR AIEEA 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of ICAR council.

Click on “Indian Council of Agricultural Research AIEEA PG -2022 Rank Card” tab.

A login window will appear on the screen.

Enter the application and password in the given space.

Type in the given security pin and click on the “Submit” tab.

The rank card of ICAR AIEEA 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the ICAR AIEEA rank card 2022 for future references.

The ICAR AIEEA 2022 rank card determines which candidates will be admitted to which graduate and postgraduate programs. Candidates who fall under the reserved category can access their ICAR AIEEA rank card separately.