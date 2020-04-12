ICMR plans to increase coronavirus COVID-19 tests across the country; private and government labs to be used

New Delhi: The Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has started looking for laboratories across the country that can test the samples of alleged coronavirus infected cases.

For this purpose, applications have been sought from private and government medical colleges across the country.

Giving the status of Center of Excellence to 14 institutes in the country, including AIIMS, a team has been formed to supervise their directors, all the cases including testing in all the government and private labs of the country will be under their supervision. Everyone has been entrusted with some or the other responsibility.

The ICMR has tested 1,95,748 samples till 9:00 pm tonight in labs across the country.

Today 15,583 tests were conducted in which 544 were found positive.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the COVID-19 has spread to at least 80 more districts in just four days. Now as many as 364 districts in the country have cases of coronavirus infections.

The Joint Secretary of Union Health Ministry Luv Agarwal, in a press conference in New Delhi said that as many as 909 fresh cases and at least 34 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. A total of 764 patients have been discharged so far, out of which 74 recovered in the past 24 hours.