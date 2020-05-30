ICSE, ISC exams 2020: Board allows change of exam centres of class 10, 12 students

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has allowed the candidates to appear for in Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations in their own states, cities or districts. The decision was taken after the board started gearing up to conclude the examination process of class X and XII students which got disrupted due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

According to CISCE, the formal request for the change in the examination centre will have to be formally made by the school where the candidates are registered. As per the notification, the students will have to get their exam centres changed before June 7th.

The students will have to identify their nearby CISE affiliated schools and request their school for a change in their exam centre to conclude the process.

Besides, the candidates who are unable to take the remaining papers of the examinations owing to having been adversely impacted by the COVID-19, will be permitted to take the examinations at the time of conduct of the compartmental examinations.

Detail guidelines for the conduct of the remaining papers of the year 2020 examination shall soon be sent to the examination centres by CISCE, the board said.

Previously, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had also decided to allow outstation students to appear in board examinations from examination centres in home districts.