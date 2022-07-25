ED arrests Partha Chatterjee in SSC corruption case. But so far Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has not opened her mouth on this issue. However, on Monday, Mamata Banerjee said, "I do not support any injustice," without mentioning any name directly, Mamata during the award ceremony program of Banga Bhushan and Banga Vibhushan program at Nazrul Manch said, "However, mistakes can happen unintentionally. If anyone is guilty, he should be jailed for life."

After that, Mamata attacked the BJP and said, "BJP is playing slander by showing mountains of money. Money was found in a woman's house. I want the truth to come out. I am not in politics to enjoy. I think, giving up should be done in politics. But tell me one thing, is all the students of the school are same? There will be a difference. I do not support any injustice, I do not support corruption. I especially get a parliament pension of Rs 1 lakh for 11 years. I didn't take a penny. I am really sad today. In the behavior of several political parties. Some may make mistakes."

Also Read: Partha Chatterjee has been kept in a special cabin at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, after checking 'HIS' pulse Doctors ASK...

Mamata further added, "A verdict should be given based on the truth, within a given time frame. If someone has been involved in wrong activities, none of us will interfere no matter how harsh a verdict they face. We will not support them."

Also Read: Partha Chatterjee put his hand on his CHEST, makes first REMARK after reaching Bhubaneswar

CPM central committee member Sujan Chakraborty has appealed to eminent citizens to stand by the 'deprived' teacher candidates who have accused of corruption in the recruitment of teachers in the state. In the letter addressed to the award recipients, he wrote, after independence, such a scandal has not happened before in favor of the ruling party. Trinamool state general secretary Kunal Ghosh also said, "This is a very ugly attitude. CPM has never given due respect to the people of education, art and culture.

Also Read: 'Both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee speaking against us, DON'T...', Bengal CM THREATENED, details here

Incidentally, actor Dev Adhikari is getting 'Banga Bhushan' honor this time. After receiving the Chief Minister's letter, he posted the news on Facebook on Sunday. Actress Rituparna Sengupta, singers Shreya Ghoshal, Kaushiki Chakraborty and Sharod player Devjyoti Basu are also getting 'Banga Bhushan'. Tabla player Pandit Anindya Chatterjee is receiving Banga Vibhushan.