Partha Chatterjee has been kept in a special cabin at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. He was first brought to the emergency department. According to hospital sources, after checking Partha Chatterjee's weight, height, blood pressure, pulse rate, the doctors want to know if he is suffering from any disease or not. Partha Chatterjee is asked what medicine he takes for all the physical problems he mentions. After the preliminary examination, the medical board will decide what kind of tests Partha Chatterjee needs to undergo.

On reaching Bhubaneswar, Partha Chatterjee gestured with his hand on his chest to indicate that he was not well. Air ambulance reached Bhubaneswar airport at 9:52 am. Ambulance and convoy were ready. It takes 45 minutes to reach Bhubaneswar AIIMS from the airport. Partha Chatterjee was taken to AIIMS in an ambulance. First, emergency department treatment. A medical team of 4 has been constituted with specialists from Cardiology, Nephrology, Endocrinologist, and Respiratory Medicine departments.

The doctors of AIIMS said that they will give their opinion only after the ED conducts a physical examination of the minister arrested in the teacher recruitment corruption case besides examining the report of SSKM. Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested by the ED in the teacher recruitment corruption case, will undergo physical examination and treatment at Bhubaneswar AIIMS on the orders of Calcutta High Court . ED will arrange to present Partha Chatterjee through virtual medium during the hearing of the case today at 4 pm. Before that, the doctors of Bhubaneswar AIIMS will give his physical examination and all the reports virtually.

Meanwhile, protests started against Partha Chatterjee at Bhubaneswar AIIMS. Patients from Bengal and their relatives raised questions about admission to SSKM and bringing them to Bhubaneswar AIIMS for treatment after his arrest on charges of corruption in SSC recruitment.