Viral Video of Jeevan Singh again. KLO chief Jeevan Singh attacked Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee through a video message. Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) chief Jibon Singh alleges that Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are creating a divide between Bengalis and non-Bengalis. Besides, he has expressed his anger against the local TMC leaders. Some local leaders are brokering Kolkata leaders, he also threatened them. However, controversy started as the statement of the head of Kamtapur Liberation Organization went viral. The KLO chief also threatened to expel the local Trinamool leaders from North Bengal for opposing a separate state.

KLO chief Jeevan Singh Video Message

"We want a separate state but both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are speaking against it. They should understand that it is our longstanding demand. We are not ready to accept the decision made by Calcutta-based leaders," Singh said in the clip that surfaced on social media. He added, " Some leaders who live in our region (north Bengal) but are ardent followers of the leaders in Calcutta and act on their orders should be alert. We won’t tolerate any move that affects our interest."

Also Read: 'Mamata Banerjee, dare not set foot here, otherwise...', threats ahead of Chief Minister's North Bengal visit

TMC Hit Back

The local Trinamool (TMC) leadership has spoken out against the KLO leader's threat. Trinamool district president Parthapratim Roy claimed that BJP was behind this incident. BJP state president Sukant Majumder said, 'KLO is a militant organization. The problem should be solved through discussion, not through guns.'

Also Read: 'If you have the power, put a gun on my chest', Mamata Banerjee hits back at KLO Chief

Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) chief Jibon Singh targeted Mamata Banerjee before her recent visit to North Bengal. The KLO leader made this threat before Mamata's Alipurduar-Jalpaiguri tour. The separatist organization KLO chief Jibon Singh raised the demand for a separate Koch Kamtapur state. In a viral video, he directly threatened the Chief Minister. The names of three BJP MPs like John Barla, Nishith Pramanik, Jayanta Roy came up in the mouth of the KLO chief. Jibon Singh said, "I am telling Mamata Banerjee, dare not set foot in Koch Kamtapur. You cannot interfere or oppose the formation of koch Kamtapur."

'After this, the Chief Minister said, "He is saying that if we do not divide North Bengal, he will kill me. If you have the power, put a gun on my chest. I have seen a lot of guns."