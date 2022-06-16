BJP's All India Vice President Dilip Ghosh took a dig at the opposition over the presidential election. On a morning walk to Ecopark, he said, "Sharad Pawar had contact with the terrorist. Having such a president will increase terrorism in the country. No one wants to be a fool. Sharad Pawar's age is not agreeing to it. Didi thinks that if everyone tells him once, he will agree. But no one says his name." 18 parties attended the meeting, but Dilip Ghosh questioned their existence. He also pointed out that the Chief Minister's desire to become an All India leader is a dream long standing.

Responding to the allegation that people are losing faith in the CBI, Dilip Ghosh said, "The court has ordered a CBI inquiry. This proves the trust that people have in the CBI investigation." Taking a dig at the opposition unity, Dilip said, "There was a big rally before the 19th election. A lot of leaders came. Where are they all? They don't have a trusted leader."

Dilip Ghosh added, "Have some tea there in centre. Everyday there is one after another trouble in the state. SSC, TET dharna is going on. We are agitating. She only went to Delhi to escape this. On the appointment of BJP observers in 42 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state, Dilip Ghosh said, "The party has started preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. We have to have good results. That's why experienced leaders, ministers are employed."