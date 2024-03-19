Jharkhand State BJP President and first Chief Minister of the state Babulal Marandi shared a viral video in which RJD leader Awadhesh Singh Yadav attended the India Block meeting in Koderma and was heard talking about shooting s bullet in PM Modi's skull. However, Zee News has not authenticated whether the video is real or fake.

While sharing the video, Babulal Marandi said, to see the agenda of the INDI alliance meeting. Four days ago, in the INDI alliance meeting held in Koderma, Jharkhand, RJD leader Awadhesh Singh Yadav is talking about shooting Modi ji in the skull. "Seeing their defeat coming closer, all the parties and their leaders have lost their mental balance," Babulal Marandi wrote in his post on X. Marandi also said that any conspiracy of the INDI alliance will not affect PM Modi because his family of 140 crore family stands by him.

देखिए Indi गठबंधन की बैठक का एजेंडा.



चार दिन पहले झारखंड के कोडरमा में हुई Indi गठबंधन की बैठक में RJD के नेता अवधेश सिंह यादव मोदी जी की खोपड़ी में गोली मारने की बात कर रहे हैं.



अपनी हार को करीब आते देख ठगबंधन की सभी पार्टियां और उनके नेता अपनी मानसिक संतुलन खो बैठे है.



Indi… pic.twitter.com/1eLtqeE3nw — Babulal Marandi (Modi Ka Parivar) (@yourBabulal) March 19, 2024

Former Jharkhand CM Marandi has demanded the Election Commission and Jharkhand Police to take cognizance of this and send the accused to jail.

In this 5-second video, some people can be seen having a meeting. INDIA is written behind the place where people are sitting in the meeting. BJP has claimed that this is a video of the meeting of India Bloc leaders. In this, a person can be heard saying..." If we shoot Modi in the skull, will it be called wrong?" However, the topic behind and ahead of this sentence is not shared in this video.