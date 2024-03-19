NewsIndia
BABULAL MARANDI

'If We Shoot Modi In The Skull...': Babulal Marandi Shares RJD Leader's Objectionable Statement, Video Goes Viral

Former CM Babulal Marandi has demanded the Election Commission and Jharkhand Police to take cognizance of this and send the accused to jail.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2024, 09:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'If We Shoot Modi In The Skull...': Babulal Marandi Shares RJD Leader's Objectionable Statement, Video Goes Viral

Jharkhand State BJP President and first Chief Minister of the state Babulal Marandi shared a viral video in which RJD leader Awadhesh Singh Yadav attended the India Block meeting in Koderma and was heard talking about shooting s bullet in PM Modi's skull. However, Zee News has not authenticated whether the video is real or fake. 

While sharing the video, Babulal Marandi said, to see the agenda of the INDI alliance meeting. Four days ago, in the INDI alliance meeting held in Koderma, Jharkhand, RJD leader Awadhesh Singh Yadav is talking about shooting Modi ji in the skull. "Seeing their defeat coming closer, all the parties and their leaders have lost their mental balance," Babulal Marandi wrote in his post on X. Marandi also said that any conspiracy of the INDI alliance will not affect PM Modi because his family of 140 crore family stands by him. 

Former Jharkhand CM Marandi has demanded the Election Commission and Jharkhand Police to take cognizance of this and send the accused to jail.

In this 5-second video, some people can be seen having a meeting. INDIA is written behind the place where people are sitting in the meeting. BJP has claimed that this is a video of the meeting of India Bloc leaders. In this, a person can be heard saying..." If we shoot Modi in the skull, will it be called wrong?"  However, the topic behind and ahead of this sentence is not shared in this video.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?