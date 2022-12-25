'If you have the courage...': AAP's Raghav Chadha dares BJP to contest MCD Mayor election

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday took a jibe at the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) over the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mayoral elections which are to be held on January 6 next year. Chadha, while addressing a press conference, highlighted the BJP`s announcement of not contesting the Mayor`s election if the party will lose the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) elections of 2022.

"The BJP had announced that it would not contest the upcoming MCD Mayoral election. But there is news coming that the Saffron party is now fielding an independent candidate, who will be supported by all BJP corporators," Chadha said.

Also Read: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal goes on Vipassana meditation today: 'I will return on...'

'If you have the courage, bring your candidate': AAP's Raghav Chadha

Chadha asked the party to contest on the front foot without any hesitations. "If you (BJP) have the courage, bring your candidate and contest the election. They (BJP) must come on the front foot and contest the mayoral election," he said. Commenting on the Centre for asking the Congress party to strictly follow the Covid-19 safety guidelines during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Chadha said, "I think the rules have not been made mandatory by the government, so when it will be made compulsory only then it will be necessary to follow."

Earlier on Thursday, the AAP leader gave a Suspension of Notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha to hold a discussion on rising COVID-19 cases in China and its impact on India.

The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 with about 50 per cent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray. However, the low voter turnout did not prove to be an indicator of pro-incumbency.

The high-decibel battle of MCD witnessed the claims and counter-claims by both parties (BJP, AAP) of winning the elections, however, it all boiled down to December 7 when the outcome of the election was revealed. AAP won 134 of the total 250 wards in the national capital`s civic body polls, uprooting 15-year rule by the BJP. BJP won 104 wards and Congress was reduced to nine.