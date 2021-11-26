IITian’s post not directly aimed at Virat Kohli’s daughter: Court while granting bail

New Delhi: The magistrate’s court, which granted bail to a Hyderabad techie in connection with allegedly posting rape threats to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli’s nine-month-old daughter, observed that the remarks were not aimed directly at then Indian cricket captain or his family, reported TOI.

While delivering the detailed bail order magistrate Komal Sing Rajput said from remarks posted and phraseology used in its natural course, it appeared it was made in the context of other posts, and may not be directly addressed to the cricketer or his family, quoted TOI.

The court further added that since social media is an interconnected platform, it might have been read or received by them.

“This aspect for the limited purpose of bail cannot be ignored. There appears to be some substance in the submission of advocate for the accused,” TOI quoted the magistrate as saying.

The order came in response to the argument filed by accused Ramnagesh Akubathini’s lawyer.

The lawyer argued that the alleged post was made in response to the people and that his client was singly picked upon.

The accused’s counsel further argued that it was directly aimed at Virat Kohli or his family and thus, cannot be read or considered in isolation of other social media posts of the same nature.

Ramnagesh Akubathini, who was accused of posting an online rape threat to Virat Kohli’s baby girl after India lost the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan, was granted bail by a Mumbai Court on Saturday.

The 23-year old was arrested by Cyber Police from Hyderabad last week. He had applied for bail in the Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

Live TV