New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest forecast, has predicted heavy rainfall in several states of India on Monday (August 1, 2022). According to IMD, many parts of Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand are going to receive showers today. The weather department had predicted cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and light rains in several parts of Delhi-NCR including Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

IMD has also issued orange and yellow alerts for many districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likley in several districts of Uttarakhand including Dehradun, Nainital, Pauri, Tehri, Champawat, and Bageshwar for the next two days.

Heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh

As per IMD, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar of Uttarakhand. Heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of Himachal Pradesh today. Kullu, Shima, Solan, Bilaspur, Kangra, Chamba, and Mandi are likely to experience heavy rainfall.

Light showers in Maharashtra districts

Light to moderate rainfalls is very likely in parts of Maharashtra, including Ahmednagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Sholapur, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, and Latur districts. Other areas including Mumbai and Raigad might witness light showers.

Heavy rains in parts of Tamil Nadu

The weather agency has predicted isolated rain with thunderstorms in many parts of Tamil Nadu, including Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Erode, Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, and Salem, for the next four days. Heavy rain is also likely in Virudhunagar, Theni, Dindigul, Namakkal, Vellore, Krishnagiri, and Ariyalur. The IMD has warned fishermen against venturing into the sea.

IMD issues orange alert in parts of Kerala

The central Meteorological Department had on Sunday predicted heavy rains in Kerala till August 4 with orange alerts being issued in various districts in the week ahead. Orange alert has been issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts of the state for August 1. Orange alert has been issued in eight districts for August 2, 12 for August 3 and 12 on August 4.

Light rain likely in J-K

Mainly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain is likely in Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours, according to the Meteorological (MeT) department. "Mainly cloudy sky with light to moderate rain is likely during the next 24 hours in J&K", a MeT department official said.

Rainfall in Assam

IMD has issued an orange alert for Dubri, Baksa, Chirag, and Kokrajhar, while a yellow alert has been issued in Kamrup rural, Cachar, Darrang, Dhemaji and several other parts of Assam.

