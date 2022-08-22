New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday (August 21, 2022) predicted heavy rainfall in several states due to a Deep Depression over Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. In a weather bulletin, the IMD said that the western end of the monsoon trough at mean sea level continues to run along the foothills of the Himalayas and its eastern end runs south of the normal position.

Fairly widespread rainfall is very likely over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan on August 22, the weather agency said.

"Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over East Rajasthan on August 23, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on August 22, West Rajasthan and northern parts of Gujarat Region on August 23," the weather agency said.

The IMD also predicted downpours over Goa and Gujarat on August 22, over West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Odisha on August 23, and over Chhattisgarh on August 25.

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand may also witness widespread rains till August 24.

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning are also very likely over Karnataka on August 22, 24, and 25, over Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry between August 23 and August 25.