हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
weather forecast

IMD predicts 2 to 3 degree rise in maximum temperature over central India

IMD forecast said maximum temperatures over northwest India are set to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during subsequent three days after 24 hours and fall thereafter, as per IANS.  

IMD predicts 2 to 3 degree rise in maximum temperature over central India
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi:  A fresh heat wave spell that commenced over northwest India on Saturday (April 16) is likely to spread to central India from Sunday (April 17).

IMD forecast said maximum temperatures over northwest India are set to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during subsequent three days after 24 hours and fall thereafter.

Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is likely over central India during next five days while no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over rest of the parts of the country.

Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets are likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan on April 17 and increase to heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over the same region on April 18 and 19.

Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets also likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu division till April 18; over Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha during April 18-20 and over Gangetic West Bengal on April 17.

Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets are likely to prevail over Madhya Pradesh on April 17 and 18, and increase spatially to some parts over the same region on April 19 and 20, IMD said.

Heatwave conditions were observed in isolated pockets over northern parts of west Rajasthan even as Chandrapur (44 degrees Celsius) and Akola (43.7 degrees Celsius) observed the highest maximum temperatures on Saturday (April 16).

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh), Phalodi and Bikaner (both in Rajasthan) recorded 43.6 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
weather forecastIMDMonsoonWeather Update
Next
Story

Massive fire breaks out in Jharkhand's Bigha forest, 4 injured

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Jahangirpuri violence: 'Police commissioner is monitoring the situation' - Lt Governor