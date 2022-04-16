IMD predicts 2 to 3 degree rise in maximum temperature over central India

New Delhi: A fresh heat wave spell that commenced over northwest India on Saturday (April 16) is likely to spread to central India from Sunday (April 17).

IMD forecast said maximum temperatures over northwest India are set to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius during subsequent three days after 24 hours and fall thereafter.

Gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is likely over central India during next five days while no significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over rest of the parts of the country.

Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets are likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Rajasthan on April 17 and increase to heat wave to severe heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over the same region on April 18 and 19.

Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets also likely to prevail over Himachal Pradesh and Jammu division till April 18; over Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha during April 18-20 and over Gangetic West Bengal on April 17.

Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets are likely to prevail over Madhya Pradesh on April 17 and 18, and increase spatially to some parts over the same region on April 19 and 20, IMD said.

Heatwave conditions were observed in isolated pockets over northern parts of west Rajasthan even as Chandrapur (44 degrees Celsius) and Akola (43.7 degrees Celsius) observed the highest maximum temperatures on Saturday (April 16).

Khajuraho (Madhya Pradesh), Phalodi and Bikaner (both in Rajasthan) recorded 43.6 degrees Celsius, India Meteorological Department (IMD) data said.

