Delhi rains

IMD predicts light rain, thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas for next two hours

The weather forecast also showed rain in Muzaffarnagar, Panipat, Narora, Atrauli, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra.  

IMD predicts light rain, thunderstorm in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas for next two hours

New Delhi: The India Metrological Department (IMD) on Friday morning predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in the Delhi-NCR region. As per the forecast, the places to receive rain includes -  Ghaziabad, Noida, few places of Greater Noida, Sikandrabad, Dadri, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Jahangirabad, Dibai, Pahasoo, Khair, Shikarpur, Siyana, Khatauli, Meerut, Modinagar, Garhmukteshawar, Amroha, Moradabad, Karnal, Isolated places of Delhi.

The weather forecast also showed chances of rainfall in Muzaffarnagar, Panipat, Narora, Atrauli, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra.

Meanwhile, some other parts of the country like Odisha, Jharkhand, and Uttrakhand, Jammu are receiving heavy rainfall which has triggered normal life in the states. 

