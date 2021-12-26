IMD predicts light rainfall, thunderstorms in several parts of India from today- Details here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall, thunderstorms in several parts of the country from today onwards, due to a fresh western disturbance and the accompanying cyclonic formation, in several parts of India.

According to the weather department, light to fairly moderate widespread rainfall and snowfall is likely over the western Himalayan region from December 26-29, with isolated thunderstorms and lightning possible on Sunday.

Here’s the complete forecast:

Delhi:

According to the IMD forecast, the national capital will witness a cloudy sky with light rain from December 26 to 28. The Department said that the maximum temperature in the capital on Sunday is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be 8 degrees.

Meanwhile, Delhiites woke up to shallow to moderate fog in parts of the national capital on Sunday. The air quality index was recorded in the severe category on Sunday morning with the AQI clocking 458 at 9 am in Delhi, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. The AQI in Faridabad was 445 while in Ghaziabad it was 418, Greater Noida 415, Gurgaon 373 and Noida 430.

Rajasthan:

Day temperatures are likely to dip by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan during the next three days due to rainfall activities triggered by a western disturbance, the IMD said on Saturday. Light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at some places in Bikaner division on December 26, in Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Udaipur, Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions on December 27 and 28, according to the MeT Department.

Odisha:

The minimum temperatures saw a marked rise at many places across Odisha. The mercury was below 10 degrees Celsius in six areas, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said in a bulletin.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar during a 24-hour period from Monday morning, the weather department added. It forecasted such a downpour at a few places in Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur and Bhadrak districts during the subsequent 24 hours from Tuesday morning.

Light to moderate precipitation is very likely to occur at some places over Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Angul and Dhenkanal districts.

Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh:

A statement issued by the Meteorological Department (MeT) said, "Weather is most likely to remain partly to generally cloudy with chances of light snow at isolated places of Kashmir. "Light to moderate snowfall is likely at scattered to fairly widespread places during 26(Night) to 28th (Morning).

"There is no forecast of any heavy snowfall/rain anywhere in J&K and Ladakh till the end of December".

Meanwhile, the weather department also said that light to moderate isolated and scattered rainfall is likely during December 27-29 in Madhya Pradesh. Isolated thunderstorm and lightning, with an accompanying hailstorm, possible on December 28 in western Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Marathwada.

