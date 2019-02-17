IMD predicts rain, thundershowers this week in Delhi-NCR

NEW DELHI: The weather department on Sunday predicted light rain and thundershowers this week as another western disturbance will hit the northwest plains on Monday.

As per the IMD weather bulletin, the western disturbance is likely to affect Delhi-NCR too. The bulletin added that the western disturbance will bring moderate to light scattered rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh till February 21.

"There will be moderate fog on Monday morning, with a generally cloudy sky and strong surface winds sweeping the national capital throughout the day. There is also a possibility of light rain or thundershowers towards the afternoon or evening," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.

The Met department said that Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive isolated heavy rain or snow on February 20-21. "Fairly widespread rain or snow would occur in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh and scattered to fairly widespread rain or snow would occur in Uttarakhand over the next five days. But the intensity of the rain or snow would be high on February 20-21," it said.

The IMD bulletin said that rain and thundershowers might continue till February 22 in the Delhi-NCR and the minimum temperature is expected to jump a few notches above the normal.

According to IMD, the minimum temperature would remain somewhere between 12 degree Celsius and 15 degree Celsius, which is 2-3 notches above the normal. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 22-24 degree Celsius.

Some parts of Delhi-NCR are likely to receive hailstorm, accompanied by rain and thundershowers on February 21.

