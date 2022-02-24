IMD predicts rainfall, snowfall in these states today - Check complete forecast here

New Delhi: The India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted fresh rain spells over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim on Thursday and Friday, February 24-25.

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during February 24-26 with thunderstorm and lightning activity over the region on February 25, the IMD said.

According to the weather department, the western disturbance is expected to shift eastwards, resulting in wet weather over parts of East India.

On the other hand, Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall or snowfall today. IMD also predicted that these place are also likely to receive scattered rainfall or snowfall for the three subsequent day.

The hill state, Uttarakhand, is also likely to receive isolated or scattered rainfall or snowfall for the next four days. Delhi and East Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive isolated light rainfall on 25 and 26 February.

Meanwhile, IMD has issued a yellow watch over Bihar and Gangetic West Bengal for Thursday; and Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Sikkim on Friday, and just Bihar on Saturday.

The Northeastern region is also likely to receive thunderstorm and lightning activity on 25 February. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during 24 and 26 February.

"Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 05 days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely on 27th February, 2022," said IMD.

