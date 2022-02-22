हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IMD

IMD predicts light rainfall over Delhi, UP, parts of Northwest India today - Check complete forecast here

Isolated light rainfall is likely over Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and west Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

IMD predicts light rainfall over Delhi, UP, parts of Northwest India today - Check complete forecast here
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a wet spell over northeast India on Tuesday (February 22, 2022) under the influence of an approaching Western Disturbance. 

The weather department said the Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of northwest India are also likely to receive showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the IMD, the national capital may receive light rainfall today and, then again,  on February 24 and 25.

Isolated light rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and west Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday and over Rajasthan only on Tuesday, said IMD. 

The approaching Western Disturbance is likely induced cyclonic circulation, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh from Tuesday till February 24 with maximum activity on February 22 and 23 and isolated/ scattered rainfall/snowfall over Uttarakhand during the same period.

The IMD also said there are isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on Tuesday. Isolated hailstorms are also very likely over Uttarakhand on February 23.

During this time, strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) are very likely to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, while dust raising winds (25-35 kmph) are also very likely to prevail over west Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Additionally, isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal-Sikkim on February 24 and 25, as per Met department. 

IMD has also forcast widespread rain, snow across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladhakh for two days beginning Tuesday evening.

"Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Monday. Widespread rain/snow is expected on February 22 and 23rd beginning tomorrow evening. There is no forecast of any major snowfall during this period", an official of the MeT department told IANS.

Meanwhile, there is a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh in lower tropospheric levels and a trough in lower and middle westerlies runs roughly across, and under their influence, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next 24 hours and will reduce thereafter.

A gradual rise in minimum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over the central India and no significant change thereafter while there is no significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over rest parts of the country during next five days.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IMDRainfallRainsDelhi RainfallUP rainfallIMD weather updates
Next
Story

Russia-Ukraine conflict: India calls for 'restraint on all sides', backs diplomatic dialogue

Must Watch

PT15M2S

1 Minute 1 Khabar: British PM Johnson criticizes Putin