IMD predicts light rainfall over Delhi, UP, parts of Northwest India today - Check complete forecast here

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a wet spell over northeast India on Tuesday (February 22, 2022) under the influence of an approaching Western Disturbance.

The weather department said the Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains of northwest India are also likely to receive showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the IMD, the national capital may receive light rainfall today and, then again, on February 24 and 25.

Isolated light rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and west Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday and over Rajasthan only on Tuesday, said IMD.

Strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) very likely to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi & Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan on 22nd February 2022. Dust raising winds (25-35 kmph) also very likely to prevail over West Rajasthan on 22nd February, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 21, 2022

The approaching Western Disturbance is likely induced cyclonic circulation, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh from Tuesday till February 24 with maximum activity on February 22 and 23 and isolated/ scattered rainfall/snowfall over Uttarakhand during the same period.

The IMD also said there are isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on Tuesday. Isolated hailstorms are also very likely over Uttarakhand on February 23.

During this time, strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) are very likely to prevail over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, while dust raising winds (25-35 kmph) are also very likely to prevail over west Rajasthan on Tuesday.

Additionally, isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal-Sikkim on February 24 and 25, as per Met department.

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal-Sikkim on 24th & 25th February, 2022. pic.twitter.com/3UAxerIDBZ — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 21, 2022

IMD has also forcast widespread rain, snow across Jammu & Kashmir and Ladhakh for two days beginning Tuesday evening.

"Weather remained dry in J&K and Ladakh on Monday. Widespread rain/snow is expected on February 22 and 23rd beginning tomorrow evening. There is no forecast of any major snowfall during this period", an official of the MeT department told IANS.

Meanwhile, there is a cyclonic circulation over Bangladesh in lower tropospheric levels and a trough in lower and middle westerlies runs roughly across, and under their influence, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during next 24 hours and will reduce thereafter.

A gradual rise in minimum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over the central India and no significant change thereafter while there is no significant change in minimum temperatures very likely over rest parts of the country during next five days.

