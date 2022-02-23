Weather forecast: UP, Bihar, several other states to receive rainfall during next few days, IMD releases list

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday (February 22, 2022) predicted a wet spell over northwest India during the next few days and over east and northeast India during February 24-26.

In a weather bulletin, the met department informed that the prediction is based upon the influence of the Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over northwest Afghanistan in middle troposphere levels and induced cyclonic circulation over south Pakistan and adjoining west Rajasthan at lower troposphere levels and another approaching Western Disturbance from February 25.

The IMD said that fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall is very likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during next two days and scattered rainfall/snowfall for the subsequent three days.

Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 2 days and scattered rainfall/snowfall for subsequent 03 days. pic.twitter.com/GJaPzOWdnY — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) February 22, 2022

Isolated light rainfall is very likely over north Punjab, north Haryana, and Chandigarh during the next five days and over Uttar Pradesh from February 24 to 26.

Isolated thunderstorms and lightning activity are likely over north Punjab, north Haryana & Chandigarh during the next two days.

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall is very likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and Sikkim, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura during February 24-26 with thunderstorm and lightning activity over the region on February 25, the IMD said.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV