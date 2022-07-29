New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted enhanced rainfall activity over north India during the next three to four days. According to the forecast by the Met Office several parts of north India will continue to receive heavy rainfall during the coming few days. "The western end of monsoon trough at mean sea level is near its normal position and the eastern end is north of its normal position. The western end of monsoon trough is very likely to shift northwards during next 2-3 days,” the weather department informed.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is predicted over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining northern plains, including Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh. Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms or lightning are very likely over Jammu and Kashmir and West Uttar Pradesh today (July 29, 2022).

The Met Office also added that similar weather conditions will prevail over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh till July 31 and over East Uttar Pradesh till August 1.

IMD’s rainfall forecast:

 Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh during 30th & 31st and over Assam & Meghalaya during 28th - 31st July, 2022. 9/9 pic.twitter.com/nyd86m2hU5 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 28, 2022

- Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu & Kashmir and West Uttar Pradesh during 28th-29th.

- Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh during 28th-31st July; over East Uttar Pradesh during 28th July – 01st August and over Rajasthan on 28th July, 2022.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Punjab, north Haryana-Chandigarh & Himachal Pradesh on 28th & 29th; Uttarakhand during 28th-31th July, 2022.

- Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning very likely to continue over Central, West, East and South India during next 3-4 days.

- Isolated heavy falls very likely over north Madhya Pradesh and Madhya Maharashtra on 28th; Jharkhand on 30th; Bihar during 29th July – 01st August; Gangetic West Bengal on 31st; Rayalaseema during 30th July – 01st August.

- Coastal Karnataka on 28th-29th July & 01st August; over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, South Interior Karnataka during 28th July – 01st August and over Kerala & Mahe on 28th, 29th, 31st July & 01st August 2022.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Coastal & South Interior Karnataka on 28th and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 31st July & 01st August 2022.

- Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 5 days.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall also very likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh during 30th & 31st and over Assam & Meghalaya during 28th - 31st July, 2022.