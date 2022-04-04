हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rahul Gandhi gets property

'Impressed with his vision': Dehradun woman transfers her entire property to Rahul Gandhi

Pushpa Munjal,78, said that she is highly impressed by Rahul Gandhi's vision and that the 'nation needs him'.

&#039;Impressed with his vision&#039;: Dehradun woman transfers her entire property to Rahul Gandhi
Pushpa Munjiyal has transferred her entire property to Rahul Gandhi.

A septuagenarian woman in Uttarakhand's Dehradun has transferred her entire property to former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Pushpa Munjal, 78, has given a copy of her will to former Uttarakhand Congress chief Pritam Singh. Munjal said that she is highly impressed by Rahul Gandhi's vision and that the 'nation needs him'. The woman further praised the Gandhi family for their sacrifices for the nation.  

On the other hand, Pritam Singh praised the woman for her act. "This is Pushpa Munjal's affection towards the Gandhi family that has encouraged her for such an act," Singh said. "In today's time, when people fight over ownership rights, Pushpa ji has done a commendable job," he added.

The property that Pushpa Munjal has transferred to Rahul Gandhi is situated in Dehradun's posh location that holds a high monetary value. 

