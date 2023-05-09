Imran Khan Arrest: Indian Army Closely Monitoring Situation In Pakistan, Along LoC

NEW DELHI: Amid the deteriorating situation in Pakistan after former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's arrest on Tuesday, the Indian defence forces are keeping a close watch on the developments there. "Indian defence forces are on a vigil and are keeping a close watch on the situation in Pakistan, in view of the developments there. Strong vigil being maintained by the forces along the Line of Control and the international border," defence sources told ANI here. PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday from Islamabad High Court in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The main concerns for the Indian side are that the Pakistan Army may try to open up a new front along the LoC by blaming Indian forces or other means to relieve the pressure from internal factors, the sources said. Till evening, the Pakistani troops had not cut down any numbers from forward locations with India but the situation may get clearer tomorrow, they added.

India has been on high vigil to stop Pakistani infiltration already but now the situation is tense in Pakistan and there are fears that Pakistan Army may try something drastic to maintain supremacy in Pakistan. PTI chief Imran Khan's arrest has triggered several violent protests across Pakistan including at the the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi and the residence of the Corps Commander in Lahore, which was once the house of Mohammed Ali Jinnah, following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday afternoon.

People have taken to the streets, resorted to violence, arson and even raised many slogans to register their resentment against the arrest of ex-PM of Pakistan and PTI chief Imran Khan, across Pakistan including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Karachi, Quetta, Mardan, Bannu, and Chilas. The protesting mob resorted to stone pelting on houses, offices and vehicles, burning banners and tyres and blocking roads.

Several videos surfacing on social media platforms show groups of men, some with their faces covered, entering the gated premises of GHQ with sticks, which they later were seen using to hit the walls. Such violent protests are an aberration in the history of Pakistan, where citizens are seen vandalising the Pak Army GHQ and the residence of the Corps Commander, which has controlled the nation since its independence, showing the growing popularity of Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, in Faisalabad, a mob pelted stones on Pakistan Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's house. The PTI Chairman was taken into custody while on the grounds of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), where he was there for biometric verification in two cases. Five police officers have been injured in the protests while 43 protesters have been arrested.

In the wake of these protests, section-144 has been implemented in Islamabad and in Peshawar. Khan has been detained in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, according to NAB, which has confirmed the development. According to the report, the NAB head issued the arrest warrants for him on May 1. Earlier, in an exclusive interview with ANI, Tilak Devasher, National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) member and a security expert made similar speculations regarding the same, saying that India has to be on guard and should be more watchful after these developments in Pakistan.

"We have to be on our guard as in recent cases the majority have shown that people who are there will try and divert attention from what is happening in Pakistan but as far as the army itself is concerned or the government, I think they are going to be very, very busy in the next couple of days," Tilak Devasher said.