In a 1st, Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh addresses TEDx event, discusses 'future of state'

Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh has addressed popular social media motivation platform TEDx, sharing his views on development of Uttarakhand, via use of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Metaverse.

Singh also shared his views on importance of Women Empowerment, Education and Ayurveda in creating a bright future for India. The TEDx Mussoorie event was Conducted at Raj Bhawan, Dehrudun, first ever TEDx event to be organized at a Governor's office across the country.

The Uttrakhand Governor quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech, where the latter had opined that "third decade of the 21st century belongs to Uttarakhand." Apart from this, the Honourable Governor inspired youth to take interest in all the topics discussed at TEDx Mussoorie since all of them are key areas that determine the future of this country.

Vivek Mehra, the Organiser of TED Mussoorie said, “I am truly delighted with the way this event has turned out. First and foremost, I would like to dedicate the success of TEDx Mussoorie to His Excellency Lt Gen Gurmit Singh, because of whose blessings and support this event could not have been possible."

"Secondly, I would like to thank the staff of RajBhawan Dehradun for their cooperation and constant support before and during the event. Thirdly, I would like to thank all the eminent speakers who discussed their ideas at TEDx Mussoorie and our entire team,” he added.

Bhavpreet Singh, another Organiser of the event, said: "The aim of TEDx Mussoorie was to spread ideas about working in the right direction today for a better future. Our speakers helped us achieve that aim with their vast and diverse ideas about Ayurveda, Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Mind Power, Medicine, Education, etc."