They made Uttar Pradesh number 1 in hunger index, farmer suicides: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP

"In which areas UP is on the number one position? In UP, there is no ease of doing business but ease of doing crime. Look at the condition of roads. If you smash a coconut on a newly-built road for inauguration, the coconut won't break, the road would break," said SP chief. 

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday (December 17, 2021) attacked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over their claim of taking Uttar Pradesh in top position in various areas. 

While talking to the media in Raebareli, the SP chief said, "Those who claim to make UP number 1 have actually taken it to the top position in custodial deaths, hunger index, farmer suicides, in selling public enterprises & banks, & in burying live cows. Can anyone imaging that live cows can be buried?"

Yadav further added, "In which areas UP is on the number one position? In UP, there is no ease of doing business but ease of doing crime. Look at the condition of roads. If you smash a coconut on a newly-built road for inauguration, the coconut won't break, the road would break."

SP chief went on to claim that the BJP’s double-engine government will be completely wiped out in the upcoming Assembly elections in UP. 

“This Govt has totally failed. People will not rest till they throw out the Uttar Pradesh engine of the double-engine Govt. I am very sure that BJP would be wiped out of Uttar Pradesh in upcoming Assembly elections,” said SP chief in Raebareli.

Akhilesh Yadav also targeted the BJP government on Lakhimpur Kheri violence and said "Minister should be suspended by the Government. The chief minister should tell when he would take his favorite bulldozer to Lakhimpur Kheri."

