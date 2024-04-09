In Joint Communique With Pakistan, Saudi Arabia Supports India’s Position On Kashmir Issue

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi de-facto ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently convened for an official meeting at Al-Safa Palace in Mecca on April 7. During the meeting, they emphasised the importance of discussions between Islamabad and New Delhi to settle their "outstanding issues," with a particular focus on the Kashmir matter. The statement came in a joint statement which was issued a day after the meeting, reported news agency PTI.

The statement comes at a time when for a long time, New Delhi has maintained that Kashmir is a matter to be resolved directly between India and Pakistan, without any involvement or interference from external parties.

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan talked about strengthening the friendly ties between the two countries and finding ways to work together better in different areas. They also talked about issues in the region, like Kashmir, as mentioned in their statement.

“The two sides stressed the importance of dialogue between Pakistan and India to resolve the outstanding issues between the two countries, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to ensure peace and stability in the region,” PTI reported quoting the statement.

The relationship between the two countries took a downturn after India scrapped Article 370 of its Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and divided the region into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

Pakistan strongly reacted to India's decision, reducing diplomatic relations and expelling the Indian ambassador. India has consistently informed Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country, both historically and in the future.

India has expressed its desire for normal, friendly relations with Pakistan, provided there is an absence of terrorism, hostility, and violence.