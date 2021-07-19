In unique protest against petrol, diesel, LPG price hike, Trinamool Congress MPs cycle to Parliament

New Delhi: In a unique protest, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs on Monday (July 19, 2021) cycled to the Parliament to protest against the hike in petrol prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.

The petrol and diesel prices in the national capital on Monday stood at Rs 101.84 and Rs 89.87 per litre, respectively. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold at Rs 107.83/litre, while diesel is at Rs 97.45 per litre. The price of petrol and diesel in Bhopal was Rs 110.20 and Rs 98.67 per litre respectively and Rs 102.08 and Rs 93.02 per litre in Kolkata.

#WATCH | Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs cycled to the Parliament today in protest against the rise in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG.#MonsoonSession pic.twitter.com/4NE72QhNjp — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

Several political parties including Congress and BSP have also protested against the increasing fuel prices across the country.

Earlier, the Mamata Banerjee-led party also said that it has given multiple notices under various Rules in both houses of Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon session. The issues on which notices have been given include price hike of diesel, petrol, LPG and other commodities, demand to repeal farm laws, a decline in economic growth, restoration of MPLAD funds and the alleged weakening of the federal structure by the government.

Meanwhile, on the very first day of the Monsoon session of the Parliament, the Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar by Opposition MPs.

On the other hand, the Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect for departed two sitting MPs Raghunath Mohapatra and Rajeev Satav.

