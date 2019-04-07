Income Tax raid at MP CM Kamal Nath's OSD Praveen Kakkar's home in Indore

New Delhi: The Income Tax department on Sunday morning raided the Indore home of Praveen Kakkar, an Office On Special Duty (OSD) to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The raids, conducted by a 15-member team of Income Tax officials from Delhi, started in the early hours of Sunday after they received information that Kakkar has not paid taxes.

