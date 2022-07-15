NewsIndia
INDEPENDENCE DAY

Independence Day 2022: NO holiday on August 15 in THIS state, here's why!

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that this Independence Day will be celebrated as a special event this year in each district as it is the 75th year of Independence

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 04:48 PM IST
  • UP govt has announced that schools, colleges, universities, markets along with government and non-government offices will not remain shut on August 15
  • Chief Secretary D.S. Mishra said that a special sanitation drive would be carried out, as is done during the festival of Diwali
  • Programmes should be held at places linked with freedom fighters, Mishra further said

Lucknow: For Uttar Pradesh, Independence Day is not going to be a holiday. The UP Government has announced that schools, colleges, universities, and markets along with government and non-government offices across the state will not remain shut on August 15 this year. This is the first time in 75 years that this is happening.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that this Independence Day will be celebrated as a special event this year in each district as it is the 75th year of Independence. Chief Secretary D.S. Mishra said that a special sanitation drive would be carried out, as is done during the festival of Diwali, and this should be made into a national public movement.

"Programmes should be held at places linked with freedom fighters. Each day of the Independence Day week should have a different programme. Independence Day celebrations should not be reduced to just an official programme. People should participate in it. People from all walks of life like social organisations, public representatives, NCC and NSO cadets, trade organisations should be linked with it," he said.

(With IANS inputs)

 

