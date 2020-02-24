India awaits you: PM Narendra Modi posts welcome message ahead of Donald Trump's arrival

New Delhi: Barely hours before the arrival of United States President Donald Trump's maiden visit to India since assuming office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday (February 24) that the country is waiting for his arrival and asserting that his visit will further strengthen the friendship between India and the US.

Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote, "India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad."

United States President Donald Trump will arrive in Ahmedabad for a two-day India visit today. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Unprecedented security personnel has been deployed not only around the Ahmedabad's Motera stadium but also along the entire route from where the convoy of President Trump and Narendra Modi is scheduled to pass.

Cumulatively, a total of 108 senior police officers, including 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police and 75 Assistant Commissioners of Police besides thousands of junior officers and jawans are part of the security arrangements during Trump`s visit to the city.

Tight security has been put in place outside Sabarmati Ashram too with sniffer dog of the US security also present.

PM Modi, who will also arrive in Ahmedabad today, will hold a roadshow along with US President Donald Trump and participate in the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera stadium.