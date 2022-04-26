New Delhi: India has entered the Guinness Book of World records for waving the maximum number of the National Flag simultaneously on April 23.

History was created at the ‘Veer Kunwar Singh Vijayotsav’ programme held in Bihar’s Bhojpur, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, when as many as 78,220 flags were waved at once, said the Ministry of Culture.

Guinness World Records certificate reads, "The most people waving flags was achieved by Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Culture, Government of India (India), to celebrate Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav` at Jagdishpur, Bhojpur, Bihar, India on April 23, 2022.”

The event was organised by the Bihar BJP as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the 164th death anniversary of Veer Kunwar Singh, the then ruler of Jagdishpur and one of the heroes of the Revolt of 1857.

The historic event was witnessed by representatives of the Guinness Book of World Records, while attendees were asked to wear bands for physical identification.

Union Minister of State for Home affairs Nityanand Rai told ANI, "Indian national flag was waved at Jagdishpur for a full five minutes on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter Babu Veer Kunwar Singh thereby marking the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The flag was waved by people at the `Vijayotsav program` held at Jagdishpur on April 23."

Terming the feat "commendable", Rai said, "At the program, as many as 78,220 people waved the national flag under the leadership of Home Minister Amit Shah. This is a new world record for waving national flags. Waving such huge numbers of flags at one place voluntarily by the people of Bihar is commendable. This figure was confirmed by an agency who looks after such world records."

Earlier, Pakistan had set a world record around 18 years back when it waved its 56,000 national flags at an event in Lahore, ANI reported.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV