India-Bhutan collaborate on phase three trials of COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: India is collaborating with Bhutan for conducting Phase-3 trials of COVID vaccine candidate even as New Delhi has sent seven consignments of essential medicines to the country since March 2020 amid the pandemic.

The consignments of essential anti-COVID medicines include Paracetamol, Cetrizine, Hydroxychloroquine. Other than medicines, India has also sent medical equipment such as PPE kits, N95 masks, RT-PCR test kits, x-ray machine to Bhutan.

In fact, on Thursday, Indian envoy to Bhutan Ruchira Kamboj handed over portable digital x-ray machine to Bhutan's foreign minister Tandi Dorji and will be used in conducting critical health services in southern border town of Phuentsholing.

The Indian mission in Bhutan in a release said,"India’s gesture to continue delivery of essential medical supplies is a reflection of the special bonds of trust and understanding between India and Bhutan that have existed over decades. "

Bhutan's FM in a tweet said, "I would like to thank Government of India for the continued support".

Both countries have also started an air transport bubble for the movement of people between the countries. Druk Air, which is the flag carrier of Bhutan, operated the first flight from Paro to Bagdogra in West Bengal on October 1.

Bhutan's envoy to India, Maj. Gen. Vetsop Namgyel speaking to WION said, "The India Bhutan air transport bubble arrangement enables citizens of our two close neighbours working and residing in each other's country to travel to and fro by air. It is a good interim measure before regular commercial flights can resume. "

India already has a transport air bubble with Afghanistan and Maldives. The Maldives was the first country in South Asia with which India established transport air bubble.

