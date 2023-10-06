trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2671888
NewsIndia
INDIA ALLIANCE

'INDIA Bloc A Real Challenge...': Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Big Remark

Pradhan attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his demand for a nationwide caste census, saying he and his "family party" should give a detailed account of the work they did for the OBCs and weaker sections in the last 75 years.

Last Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 08:13 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'INDIA Bloc A Real Challenge...': Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Big Remark

NEW DELHI: The opposition INDIA bloc is a "real challenge", Union Minister and senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan said on Friday, adding he has requested his party to allow him to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from his home state Odisha. In an interview with PTI, Pradhan, who is a Rajya Sabha member, said the BJP doesn't take any elections casually and the party's agenda is to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets to serve the nation for a third term.

"I consider it (INDIA bloc) as a real challenge because the BJP and the NDA do not take any election casually. From ground workers to top leaders, everybody takes each election very seriously and the prime minister leads us from the front, provides a report card of his work, appeals to the people, and exposes the misleading statements and double standards of the opposition.

"Some people make alliances out of fear, arrogance or selfishness. They form alliances without principles. Our relentless efforts are aimed at gaining the blessings of the people through hard work," he said. On his wish to fight the Lok Sabha elections, the minister said, "I have already informed the party about my wish and have requested it to give me a chance. The BJP's agenda is to ensure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets to serve the nation for a third term." Speaking about the women's reservation bill, Pradhan said Prime Minister Modi has set an example by giving political rights to the country's mothers and sisters.

"The Congress let the women's reservation bill lapse and did not show any dedication to it during its rule. Nobody had held its hands. It had the opportunity (to get the bill passed) but it did not do it," he said.

"Why didn't they do it? You came in 2008 and let it lapse until 2014, especially the Congress party. Who stopped you? You never had the commitment to do it," he added.

Pradhan attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his demand for a nationwide caste census, saying he and his "family party" should give a detailed account of the work they did for the OBCs and weaker sections in the last 75 years.

"Those who did not fulfil their responsibilities and criticise... This is called opportunistic politics. You did not do anything," he said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train