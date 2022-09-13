NewsIndia
GYANVAPI MASJID CASE

'India can become 'VISHWAGURU' in ...': Mehbooba Mufti responds to Varanasi Court's order in Gyanvapi case

Mehbooba Mufti on Gyanvapi case: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister has alleged that the Varanasi District Court’s order in the Gyanvapi Mosque “case is a clear violation of the Places of Worship Act’ and fulfils the BJP's agenda of "polarisation". 

Sep 13, 2022
  • Mehbooba Mufti has responded to Varanasi Court's order in the Gyanvapi case
  • She said that the order fulfils the BJP's agenda of "polarisation"
  • Mufti alleged that 'India can become a 'VISHWAGURU' in breaking mosques'

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti has reacted strongly to Varanasi District Court’s order in the Gyanvapi Mosque, calling it “case a clear violation of the Places of Worship Act’ which fulfils the BJP's agenda of "polarisation". The PDP president claimed that BJP has nothing to offer to the people as it has “miserably failed” in providing jobs and controlling inflation and "if the situation continues like this, we might become Vishwaguru (global leader )in breaking mosques rather than in any other thing."

The PDP  leader made these comments a day after the Varanasi court said that it will continue to hear a petition seeking daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi Masjid, dismissing the mosque committee's argument that the case is not maintainable.

It said the 1991 Act does not apply in this case as the idols are already installed at the place where devotees are seeking permission for daily worship.

"My viewpoint is that the court is itself not honouring their own orders and the 1991 Act which mandates 1947 status quo on religious structures," Mehbooba told reporters here, adding that it shows that BJP has nothing to offer to the people as it failed to provide jobs and control inflation.

Earlier in a tweet, she said, "Court ruling on Gyanvapi despite Places of Worship Act will lead to rabble-rousing & create a communal atmosphere which ironically plays into BJP's agenda. It's a sorry state of affairs that Courts don't follow their own rulings."

 

 

The former chief minister said barring two people, the countrymen are getting poorer with each passing day and "to divert the attention, they (BJP) are playing the communal card to pit Hindus and Muslims against each other."

Referring to the statements of BJP leadership that India is heading to be 'Vishwaguru' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mehbooba said, "we might become Vishwaguru in breaking the mosques rather than in any other thing."

She said the people of the country need to understand that BJP is at the forefront of dividing Hindus and Muslims and is trampling the constitution for its interest.

The PDP leader referred to the abrogation of Article 370 and reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir and said, "the whole country watched how the ruling party with its brute majority violated the constitution and snatched the fundamental rights of the people of the erstwhile state."

"You are unable to speak, journalists and activists are being jailed and slapped with Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and politicians are being silenced. The people are slowly understanding that BJP is violating the constitution," she said.

