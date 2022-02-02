India can have a strong impact in mitigating Ukraine-Russia tension: Dmytro Kuleba

New Delhi: Ukraine feels India will have a significant role to pacify Moscow in the ongoing crisis in Eastern Europe, with Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba saying that "it will make an impact". India has a close relationship with Russia and US, and amid the crisis involving Ukraine and Eastern Europe, both have kept New Delhi in the loop.

At a virtual presser on Wednesday, foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba in response to WION's question said India can tell in "a very clear manner to Russia, that Ukraine is a friend and a partner of India and that India will find it unacceptable if Russia attempts to deal with the current crisis via military means or continues to destabilise Ukraine from within. If Russia hears this from the Indian govt, it will be a very strong message of support and will make an impact."

The comments come even as India has called for a peaceful resolution of the situation through sustained diplomatic efforts. India, along with Gabon and Kenya had abstained from a UNSC procedural vote calling for a discussion on the issue on Monday. US had led the initiative on the issue at the UNSC, which Moscow called "megaphone diplomacy". Russia wants "security guarantees" from the West that Ukraine doesn't join NATO.

Asked about the Indian students in the country amid the worries of the escalating situation, FM Kuleba said, "When it comes to Indian students in Ukraine, first, (we are) happy to receive all your compatriots - they are great people and they study all across the country. We really appreciate their presence and contribution to life in Ukraine". He pointed out, "I can tell them one thing: There are far more complicated and dangerous places across the world compared to Ukraine. They can feel safe, continue their studies, enjoy their lives and be confident in the future. "

There are about 20,000 Indian students studying in Ukraine, mainly in the field of medicine. Indian business professionals work predominantly in the fields of pharmaceuticals, IT, engineering, medicine, education, etc. ‘India Club’ founded by Indian expats in 2001, actively engages the Indian diaspora in Ukraine. The Indian mission recently started collecting data and details of Indians in the country in view of the ongoing situation and prepare for any eventuality.

