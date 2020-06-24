India, China agree to implement disengagement and de-escalation to ensure peace at LAC

India and China on Wednesday agreed to implement disengagement and de-escalation to ensure peace at the Line of Control (LAC), said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In a meeting with China, the two sides also discussed in detail the developments in the India-China border areas, in particular, the situation in eastern Ladakh. "The Indian side conveyed its concerns on the recent developments in Eastern Ladakh, including on the violent face-off in Galwan Valley area on 15th June that had resulted in casualties. In this regard, it was emphasised that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control," read an MEA statement.

"The two sides recalled the conversation last week between External Affairs Minister and the Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister H.E. Wang Yi and reaffirmed that both sides should sincerely implement the understanding on disengagement and de-escalation that was reached by the Senior Commanders on 6th June," further read the statement.

It added, "The two delegations agreed that implementation of this understanding expeditiously, in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols, would help ensure peace and tranquillity in border areas and the development of the broader relationship between the two countries. In this context, they also took note of the discussions in the second meeting of the Senior Commanders held on 22 June."

The two sides also agreed to maintain communication both at diplomatic and military level including under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) to resolve the existing situation peacefully.

The 15th meeting of the WMCC was held through video-conference. The Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (East Asia), while Director-General of the Department of Boundary & Oceanic Affairs of the Chinese MFA led the Chinese delegation.