india china border dispute

India-China Faceoff: Indian Army displays its might again in Ladakh, repels intruding Chinese soldiers, say sources

Reuters photo
Play

New Delhi: In yet another attempt of intrusion, the Chinese army on Monday (September 8) tried to infiltrate in the East Ladakh but the  Indian Army successfully thwarted China's attempt by firing 'warning shots', pushing them back.

According to sources, the incident took place between 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm on Monday evening in which 25–50 Chinese troops were seen moving towards north of Rezang La. The Chinese soldiers were moving towards the Indian territory and the Indian Army opened fire as a warning in retaliation to China's nefarious attempt.

On the contrary, China claimed that the Indian army crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and said that the Indian troops fired “warning shots” near the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh to which their soldiers took “countermeasures”.

Also ReadChina accuses India of crossing LAC, firing warning shots in Eastern Ladakh

Spokesperson of China's Western Theater Command, Colonel Zhang Shiuli, said that while acting provocative, the Indian army crossed the Line of Actual Control in Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso Lake. He said that during the operation, the Indian Army opened fire and threatened our soldiers.

"India`s actions seriously violated the relevant agreements and agreements between China and India, pushing up regional tensions and easily causing misunderstandings and misjudgments," China stated.

However, there has been no official statement from the Indian Army on China's allegations yet. 

India and China are engaged in a four-month-long standoff at the LAC in Eastern Ladakh. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough in India China border dispute and the military conflicts continue.

On June 15, at least 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed in a violent clash in the Galwan Valley.

 

 

india china border dispute
