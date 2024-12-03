Months after India and China reached a deal to end border deadlock, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has flagged challenges that the two countries are facing. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that India is committed to engaging with China to arrive at a fair and mutually acceptable framework for boundary settlement. The External Affairs Minister noted that India-China relations cannot be normal in the absence of a clearly articulated approach.

"The government has maintained that India-China relations cannot be normal in the absence of peace and tranquillity in the border areas, the combination of a firm and principal stance on this situation and the border areas, as well a clearly articulated approach to the totality of our ties," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar highlighted three essential principles that must be upheld at all times. The first principle emphasizes the strict respect and adherence to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by both parties. The second stresses that neither side should make unilateral efforts to change the existing status quo. Lastly, the third principle calls for complete compliance with all previously agreed-upon arrangements and understandings.

The minister stated that India-China relations have been unusual since 2020, following disruptions to peace and stability in the border regions caused by Chinese actions. "The amassing of troops by China in eastern Ladakh in April-May 2020 resulted in face-offs at a number of points. After the Galwan Valley clashes, we were addressing a situation that not only saw fatalities but events that needed heavy weaponry deployment," he said.

The recent developments that reflect continuous diplomatic engagements have set India-China ties in the direction of "some improvement", he said.

"We have been very clear that the restoration of peace and tranquillity will be the basis for the rest of the relationship to move forward," he added. Jaishankar credited the Indian forces, saying that despite logistical challenges and the Covid pandemic, they countered the Chinese troops rapidly