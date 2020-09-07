India conducts 1.33 crore COVID-19 tests in last 2 weeks, total crosses 4.95 crore

New Delhi: India conducted 7,20,362 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours that took the cumulative COVID-19 tests to nearly 5 crores (4,95,51,507), according to the data released by the Union Health Ministry on Monday (September 7, 2020).

"India is one of the few countries that have reported very high numbers of daily testing. The daily testing capacity has crossed 11.70 lakh. As a result of the country-wide ramped up testing, 1,33,33,904 tests were conducted in the last two weeks alone," said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"The daily testing average had been on a continuous upward incline from around 7 lakh tests being conducted per day in the 3rd week of August to 10 lakh tests per day in the 1st week of September," added the Union Health Ministry.

India registered 90,802 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and became the second-worst affected country across the world after the United States (US).

As per the health bulletin released on Monday morning, there have been 42,04,613 coronavirus confirmed infections in India, including 71,642 COVID-19 related fatalities. Around 1,016 people succumbed to coronavirus across India in the past 24 hours and took the COVID-19 case fatality rate to 1.70 per cent.

There are now 8,82,542 active COVID-19 infections across the country which comprise 20.99 per cent of the total caseload.

The total number of recoveries bettered to 32,50,429 and took the national recovery rate to 77.30 per cent.

Meanwhile, the metro rail services resumed across India after more than five months of COVID-19 hiatus.